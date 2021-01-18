Minister felicitates with Gana, NSCDC boss at 58

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has felicitated with the Commandant-General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana on of his 58th birthday.

Aliyu in a birthday message to Gana, on Monday, commended him for his invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of the country.

“I am pleased to join other family and friends in felicitating with you on your birthday.