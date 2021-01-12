Minister facilitates enumeration of artisans to benefit from FG’s Covid-19 Survival Fund

Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, has facilitated the enumeration of 200 artisans in Ondo State to benefit from the Federal Government’s Covid-19 Survival Fund.

The Federal Government packaged the Survival Fund to cushion the effects of Covid-19 on the vulnerable.

Under the programme, 333,000 artisans will receive payment of N30,000 each.

The 200 artisans whose enumeration was facilitated by the minister converged in Akure on Tuesday for screening.