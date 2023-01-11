Minister expresses shock over Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, wants her dream kept alive

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has expressed shock over the death of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)’ Founder, Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Mohammed said the best tribute that could be paid to the deceased was to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, AMMA.

In the statement made available to the media by his aide, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the creative amazon.

Mohammed described the deceased as “a legend, strong and positive force in the nation’s creative Industry’’.

He said the deceased’s contributions to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular were the stuffs of legends.

The minister condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased and prayed God to give them strength and comfort as well as grant repose to the soul of the departed.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, reportedly died on Jan. 9 in a hospital in Lagos state.

Born in 1969 to the notable Anyiam-Osigwe family in Nkwerre, Imo, she was the only girl in a family of eight children and had a degree in Law and political science from Oxford Brookes University.

She was a Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive who was called “the queen of Nollywood films’’.

Besides founding the globally acclaimed film ceremony AMAA, she was said to have pioneered the screening of Nollywood films at international film festivals. (NAN)