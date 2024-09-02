Minister explains $100bn creative economy road map to UNESCO

In a renewed bid to make Nigeria the hub of global culture and transform the sector the new oil and gas, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (FMACCE) says it has set a target of $100 billion contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create two million jobs by 2030.

This it said would be achieved by leapfrogging on technical and other various initiatives outlined in its strategic roadmap spearheaded by the Minister, Hannatu Musawa.

The Minister, disclosed this on Monday, while delivering her keynote address at the Diplomatic and International Development Partners Forum held at the UN building, Abuja.

She described the creative industry as a driving force for economic diversification and youth empowerment with huge potentials capable of becoming the next oil for the burgeoning Nigerian economy.

She noted that while other sectors, such as oil, have long been central to Nigeria’s economy, the creative industry offers unique opportunities accessible to every Nigerian at the national, subnational , Local and even community levels.

“Not every Nigerian has the opportunity to work in the oil industry or the sort of education needed to reach their fullest potential. But every Nigerian has access to create content, giving us a power that no other industry in Nigeria has,” she said.

She noted that the ministry was specifically created to cater to the needs of the creative and cultural sectors, especially those in the rural and unserved locations, in line with the President’s commitment to economic diversification, job creation, and enhancing Nigeria’s global cultural standing.

This comprehensive strategy of the roadmap, according to her, focuses on growth, innovation, and sustainability within the creative sectors, with initiatives aimed at skill development, policy reform, and the preservation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

She noted the ministry’s role was crucial in elevating Nigeria’s prominence on the global stage.

In his remarks, the representative of UNESCO to Nigeria, Abdourahamane Diallo underscored the need for international collaboration in achieving ithe SDGs. He said that UNESCO is committed to supporting Nigeria’s cultural and creative sectors as they drive economic growth and job creation.

Diallo, who listed some of the UNESCO’s ongoing efforts to enhance Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative industries, highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts to enhance Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative industries, adding that UNESCO’s initiatives complements those of FMACCE for economic transformation.

He said, “UNESCO has the UN Agency Mandated for Culture. It is a really important and a welcome platform at the country level, such platform, which will help us share information, harmonize and maximize the different interventions in support to the country.

“We wish to thank all the embassies and commissions for their massive presence and support to the country effort directly and through your organization, UNESCO.”

Earlier in his presentation of the Strategic Roadmap, the Special Assistant to the President on Entertainment, Modibbo Az-Zubair highlighted 14 initiatives of the ministry to transform the creative economy sector into global admiration and alternative revenue source for the country.

He affirmed the ministry’s determination to leverage Public Private Partnership, PPP to grow the sector as a global player attractive sector for the young and talented Nigerian youth.