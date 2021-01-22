Minister describes late I-G, Jimeta as quintessential police icon

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has described the late I-G, Mr Gambo Jimeta, as a quintessential police icon. Dingyadi said this in a condolence message by his Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that Jimeta, the 7th indigenous I-G, contributed immensely to the building of policing structural framework in Nigeria. Jimeta died on Thursday in Abuja. Dingyadi condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Police Force over the death of the former police boss.

He urged the bereaved family to take solace in the exemplary life and legacies of the late I-G. Dingyadi said the track records of the deceased, while in service would continue to inspire police leadership and asked God to grant his immediate family, the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)