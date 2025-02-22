Minister Congratulates Gov. Bago on His 51st Birthday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, on his 51st birthday.

In a message issued on the occasion, Minister Idris praised Governor Bago for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the progress of Niger State. He highlighted the governor’s transformative initiatives, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, agriculture, and youth empowerment, which have significantly contributed to the state’s growth and prosperity.

“I join other well-wishers in celebrating a leader whose passion for service and governance reflects the true spirit of progress and development,” said the Minister. “Governor Bago’s vision continues to position Niger State as a beacon of growth, and I pray for his continued good health, wisdom, and strength to guide the state to even greater heights.”

The congratulatory message marks another moment of recognition for Governor Bago’s tireless efforts in steering Niger State towards a brighter future.