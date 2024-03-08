Minister congratulates Bago over Leadership Award

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has congratulated Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State over an award as the Leadership Newspapers’ “Governor of The Year 2023”.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has congratulated Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State over an award as the Leadership Newspapers’ “Governor of The Year 2023”.

The Minister in a congratulatory message on Friday noted that the honour coming within just nine months into the Governor’s first term in office, is an appropriate recognition of his dedicated focus to delivering meaningful governance to Niger State.

He said,”I heartily congratulate the “Farmer Governor” of Niger State, His Excellency, Mohammed Umaru Bago, on his investiture as the Leadership Newspapers “Governor of The Year 2023”.

“The honour, coming within just nine months into Your Excellency’s first term in office, is an appropriate recognition of your dedicated focus to delivering meaningful governance to Niger State, evidenced by urban renewal, investment in infrastructure, and rural transformation.

“You are truly living your conviction by walking your talk. Like many Nigerlites, I am excited about your commitment to harnessing the immense natural endowments of Niger State, to boost agricultural production in dimensions that can only be revolutionary.

“When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security, he directed that 500,000 hectares of arable land be brought under cultivation country-wide. But Your Excellency has responded to that clarion call by taking practical and visible steps to bring at least one million hectares of fertile land into agricultural production in Niger State.”

The Minister added,”As a vindication, hundreds of high-capacity tractors and harvesters, ordered by the state government, have been delivered along with complementary implements that will boost mechanisation and other sustainable agronomic practices.

“The Leadership Newspapers award is a motivator for Your Excellency to keep your eyes on the ball, as you strive methodically to alter the governance narrative of Niger State. Not surprisingly, a day after the Awards Ceremony, you flew into Lagos, to ink a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with your brother Governor of Lagos State.

“The MOU, Produce-For-Lagos Initiative, is a strategic long-term partnership agreement between Niger and Lagos states, that guarantees Lagos as off-taker of a range of agricultural produce from Niger State.

“All well-meaning Nigerlites are in support of your efforts, and the great expectation is that things can only get better for Niger State.

“Once again, congratulations, Your Excellency. May your well-fitted cap accommodate many more laurels.”