Minister condoles with NAN over death of Board Chairman, Wada Maida

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the staff, management and Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the death of the agency’s Board Chairman, Malam Wada Maida.





In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said he received the news of Malam Wada’s passing with profound shock and sadness.

He described Malam Wada as a great journalist, a good Administrator and a successful publisher who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian media.





Alhaji Mohammed said Malam Wada, a former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of NAN, will always be remembered for his service to the nation in many capacities.

”My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this moment of sadness. May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.