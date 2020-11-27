Minister condoles with BON Chairperson over husband’s death

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, the Chairperson of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.
Ibrahim recently lost her husband, Alhaji Abba Ado Gwarzo.
The Minister disclosed this in a statement by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, on Friday in Abuja.
He said the death of Gwarzo, a veteran broadcaster and an active member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was a huge loss to the journalism profession, Kano State and the nation in general.
The minister urged Ibrahim, the Managing Director of the Abubakar Rimi Television, Kano, and the entire family to take solace in the fact that the deceased left an indelible mark in the service of humanity.
Mohammed said the deceased left unforgettable prints through his years in journalism, during which he worked at the Nigerian Television Authority, Hausa Service of the German International Radio, Deutsche Welle, and the African Independent Television.
The minister prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and also grant his family, colleagues and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)
