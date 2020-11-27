Minister condoles with BON Chairperson over husband’s death

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, the Chairperson of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

Ibrahim recently lost her husband, Alhaji Abba Ado Gwarzo.

The Minister disclosed this in a statement by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, on Friday in Abuja.

He said the death of Gwarzo, a veteran broadcaster and an active member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was a huge loss to the journalism profession, Kano State and the nation in general.