Minister condemns attack on UNIABUJA Staff Quarters

November 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello urged security agencies to ensure that the six people abducted by hoodlums from the University of Abuja staff quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council are rescued from their abductors. 

The Minister made this appeal reports of the invasion of the staff quarters by a number of gunmen in the early hours of today Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021.

Meanwhile, patrol teams of Security personnel made of the Military, Police, Local Vigilante and the University Security officials, are currently on the trail of the hoodlums.

While condemning the attack on the University Community, Malam Bello said that concerted are being made to provide adequate security for all institutions of learning in the Territory.

The Minister assured of the University community that the Government would do all that necessary to ensure the of the abductees.

 He also called on of the public to always support and cooperate with the security agencies, whenever the need arose.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,