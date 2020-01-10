Minister commiserates with Plateau, Kogi States over attacks

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi has commiserated with the governments and people of Plateau and Kogi States over recent attack on some communities in the states.

Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the Press Secretary to the minister disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The minister described the attack that claimed the lives of innocent Nigerians in the communities within one week as highly reprehensible.

He pledged to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crimes would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, the Police and other security agencies are investigating the attacks with a view to unravel the cause and apprehend those responsible.

Dingyadi pledged the commitment of the Ministry Police Affairs to work with relevant stakeholders to retool policing architecture in Nigeria.

“This will culminate in more police visibilities; police community partnership and deepening of intelligence and technological base of Nigeria Police Force to enable it realise its full potentials.

“The Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill, expected to take effect within the year will in no small measure assist in bridging infrastructural gaps for a more proactive policing in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)