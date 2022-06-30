Minister commends NEMA for timely submission of Annual Report

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for timely submission of its Annual Report.

The agency’s 2021 annual report was submitted to Farouq, in her capacity as supervisor over the agency.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, NEMA’s Head of Press, on Thursday in Abuja.

Farouq, who was represented by Dr Nasir Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, assured the agency of her continuous support.

The Director-General (D-G), NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, while submitting the report, appreciated the minister for her continuous support and guidance.

Ahmed explained that the report, which is a repository of the agency’s 2021 activities, is also useful as a referral document.

He added that the report was a compendium that highlighted NEMA’s emergency planning, response, mitigation and recovery, including engagements with partners and MDAs during the year.

The D-G added that the report was compiled from the Office of the Director General, line departments, zonal, territorial and operational offices of the agency across the country. (NAN)

