Minister commends NBET for contribution to growth of power sector

Minister of State for Power, Mr Giddy Jedy-Agba has commended the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. for its contributions to the growth of the power sector.

He charged it not to relent.

Ms Henrietta Ighomrore, NBET Head, Corporate Communications, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday that Jedy-Agba gave the commendation when he visited the agency’s head office.

The minister noted that NBET’s commitment and dedication to improving electricity supply in the country were quite commendable.

“I like the work you are doing here, but Nigerians expect more because until the country achieves stable and sustainable power supply, we can’t rest.

“In the Ministry of Power, we are happy with what you have achieved, but we expect you to do more because there’s still a lot to do for Nigeria to achieve the power plan of Mr President,’’ the minister was quoted as having said.

He noted also that NBET remained a key player in power industry.

“Regardless of where you are, this administration’s objective is one as Mr President wants to leave an indelible mark in every sector of the economy.

“We must work together to achieve this aim because the president and Nigerians will hold us all responsible if we fail,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NBET, Mr Nnaemeka Eweluka, reassured the minister of the agency’s readiness to continue to work in synergy with the ministry and other stakeholders to improve on services.

On his part, the General Manager, Corporate Services, Mr Abba Aliyu, stated that the staff and management of NBET remained passionate and committed to delivering on its mandate.

According to Aliyu, the agency, with the labour force of average age of 26 years, parades the best brains in the commercial electricity value chain.

“The average age of our staff here is 26 years; this means that we have young people who are motivated and committed because they’re just starting their careers.

“The energy is still there, and I can assure you that we have the best brains here,’’ Aliyu said.

According to him, it is equally important to note that transparency trumps any other consideration for an agency like NBET that processes about N60 billion electricity invoices monthly with a 100 per cent accuracy rate.

NBET is the manager and administrator of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Aliyu said the agency, wholly owned by the Federal Government had continued to attract local and international commendation for its strict adherence to professionalism and best practice in managing the electricity pool.

“The agency has successfully managed and administered Federal Government’s N701.9 billion Payment Assurance Facility without a single discrepancy.

“Payment and transaction invoices are processed and paid efficiently. It also successfully managed the second tranche of the N600 billion Payment Assurance Facility,’’ he said.

Aliyu added that the agency had also remained a transparent and efficient administrator of the financial flow for grid generated electricity. (NAN)

