Minister commends Council, Management of FCE (Technical) Bichi over projects, industrial harmony

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has commended the Governor Council and Management of Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi for the laudable projects it has embarked upon.The Minister was also elated that some of the projects were 100% completed.

Mallam Adamu equally hailed the Governing Council and Management for the industrial harmony in the institution. He gave the commendation at the 6th combined convocation ceremony of the college held Saturday July 27, 2021at Bichi,Kano.

The Minister who was represented by Director, Colleges of Education, Mrs Anyaoku Onyeka Nwabuogo said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend both the Governing Council and Management for pursuing the expansion goals of the College. This is evidenced by commencement of projects at your permanent site, some of which have reached 100% completion.

“I wish to also acknowledge the peaceful academic environment and industrial harmony being witnessed in the College. This indicates teamwork among the Governing Council, the Management, staff and students. I therefore urge you to maintain the healthy relationship for more effective teaching and learning in the institution,”the Minister said in the address.

Adamu noted that “Education remains one of the major tools for development of any nation, hence Mr. President has remained unrelenting and passionate in according Education in general and teacher education in particular, its rightful place under the present administration’s agenda.

“The Colleges of Education sub-sector has continued to receive Government’s attention as a means of strengthening Teacher Education in Nigeria. Technological education provides a major pillar for the growth of any nation’s economy. It is in recognition of this fact that the federal government of Nigeria has established the six additional colleges of education in the country. This singular action brings the total number of Federal colleges of Education in the country to twenty-seven (27). This is meant to give the citizens more access to Education as well as address the issue of out -of -school children in Nigeria. It is hoped to further bridge the gap in Teacher Education. Our technical and vocational institutions are expected to roll out middle-level manpower with technical know-how to handle emergencies requiring expertise in specific areas.

He said further that “In an effort to evaluate the achievement of the objectives of the Federal Government through Education, Mr. President recently approved the appointment of Governing Councils and Visitation Panels to Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria. Part of their mission was to collate information and report on areas that need Government’s attention. The reports, when submitted shall form White Papers for implementation.

According to the Minister, “The Federal Government shall continue to invest heavily in Education through improved capital allocation and training using the relevant agencies such as UBEC and TETfund. I enjoin you to continue to work hard towards achieving the desired mandates of your institution and contributing your quota to the Economic prosperity of this country. I have no doubt that your college has the required expertise and manpower to achieve the expected results.”

The Special Guest of Honour and Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje advised the graduating students to exhibit good character after graduation beyond their good academic grades.He also commended the institution and the awardees.

Ganduje who was represented by Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, reeled out facts and figures to attest to his government’s strides in the education sector. He said there is a new policy in place whereby, “payment of school fees has been abolished in all the primary and secondary schools”, adding that “the state government is directly funding primary and secondary schools numbering 1,180 with a total students population of 834, 366 at a total cost of about N200 million per month or N2.4 billion per annum. Furthermore, N357 million has been budgeted to take care of free-feeding for pupils in primary four to six classes in all primary schools across the state.”

The Awardees of Fellow of Education include the Governor of Jigawa State, Alh Muhammed Badaru Abubakar; Prof Hafsat Abdullahi Umar (First lady-Kano State); Senator Barau I Jibrin; Hon Abubakar Kabir Abubakar; Dr Babangida Hussain (Permanent Secretary FMW&H); Dr Amina Usman Mandara (Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrics).

Speaking on their behalf, Prof Hafsat Abdullahi Umar ,First Lady of Kano State said ,” I wish to on behalf of the recipients of the College highest honour of Fellow of Education thank the College this award. We truly honored to receive it.

She added, “It is an even greater honor to be placed in such distinguished ranks as those of the past honorees, all of whom have made important contributions to development of education in our country.

“Special thanks go to the entire College community for the honor that you do us this morning,” she said.

In his address, the Provost of the College, Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, mni, hailed the graduating students, commended the efforts of Minister of Education and other critical stakeholders.

Fagge said, inter alia, “I found this event a suitable avenue to inform our guests that the College is enjoying a cordial relationship among staff and students as well as the Bichi community which ensure peaceful working environment that is conducive for teaching and learning. As a result, the College was able to achieve full accreditation of the entire 28 NCE academic programmes. Acquire full accreditationfor the six degree programmes of the College affiliated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and a successful NUC resource visit andapproval for commencement five (5) additional programmes.

He added, “In the last three years, the College has shifted its pedagogy from teacher centred to pupil centred approach as supported by FME, NCCE and UKAID. During the period 2015 to date the College has successfully sponsored through TETfund and Internally Generated Revenue the training over 200 staff to acquire additional qualifications of Ph.D, M.Sc, M.A., MBA. Bachelors and PGDE, as the case maybe, in and outside the country.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...