Minister charges newly promoted Generals on loyalty, professionalism

December 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project 0



…Urges them to restore peace and security in the country

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence (HMOD) Major General Bashir Magashi(rtd) has charged newly promoted officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to discharge their duties professionally and remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He made the remarks on Thursday during the decoration of newly promoted Brigadier Generals to substantive rank of Major General and Colonels to the rank of Brigadier General at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Minister who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, felicitated with the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as a recognition for their diligence and selfless sacrifices individually and collectively to the Armed Forces of and the nation in general.

He reminded the promoted officers of the enormous responsibilities that come with their promotion, adding that the country relied on their wealth of knowledge, character and professionalism to develop an enduring panacea that will completely insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

The Minister assured that the Federal Government will continue to the Nigerian Army, especially in the acquisition of military hardware to facilitate the of its operations across the country.

Speaking at the investiture, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged the newly decorated officers to remain loyal to the President and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He reminded them of the current security challenges and urged them to remain focused in their to ensure peace and security across the country.

Also, he expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and for his strategic guidance and the confidence reposed in the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

newly decorated officers, Major General Chijioke Onwunle, who spoke on behalf of all the decorated officers reaffirmed their unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion are the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd), Executive of State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman House Committee on Army Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Ysuf Zailani, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, His Excellency Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Representatives of the Chiefs of Naval and Air Staff, President Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, serving and retired officers, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, amongst others.

Tags: , ,