Minister charges newly promoted Generals on loyalty, professionalism

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence (HMOD) Major General Bashir Magashi(rtd) has charged newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to discharge their duties professionally and remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He made the remarks on Thursday during the decoration of newly promoted Brigadier Generals to substantive rank of Major General and Colonels to the rank of Brigadier General at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Minister who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, felicitated with the newly promoted senior officers, describing their elevation as a recognition for their diligence and selfless sacrifices individually and collectively to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation in general.

He reminded the promoted senior officers of the enormous responsibilities that come with their promotion, adding that the country relied on their wealth of knowledge, character and professionalism to develop an enduring panacea that will completely defeat insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

The Minister assured that the Federal Government will continue to support the Nigerian Army, especially in the acquisition of military hardware to facilitate the conduct of its operations across the country.

Speaking at the investiture, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged the newly decorated senior officers to remain loyal to the President and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He reminded them of the current security challenges and urged them to remain focused in their effort to ensure peace and security across the country.

Also, he expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and for his strategic guidance and the confidence reposed in the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

One of the newly decorated senior officers, Major General Chijioke Onwunle, who spoke on behalf of all the decorated officers reaffirmed their unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion are the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd), Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman House Committee on Army Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Ysuf Zailani, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, His Excellency Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Representatives of the Chiefs of Naval and Air Staff, President Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, serving and retired senior officers, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, amongst others.

