Minister challenges ECOWAS on socio-economic development

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation(STI), has challenged ECOWAS to solve local problems using STI in order to build a better society for socio-economic development.

The minister gave the challenge at the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI) 2022 in Abuja on Friday.

Mamora said that the major challenge confronting the region was solving the socioeconomic development problem of the people, hence the region should make use of STI.

“That is the challenge and we know we can do it and we will do it, we cannot afford to wait for STI to be a global concept.

“It is about doing things better, faster and greater, as well as achieving results and Africa cannot and should not be left behind,’’ he said.

Mamora said that STI was at the crux of major development of nations and a dominant topic of deliberation and consideration for any well-meaning government.

The STI minister urged that ECOWAS must challenge Itself as well as face those challenges.

He said Nigeria had taken the first big step by hosting the maiden edition of the FARI and any other ECOWAS nation hosting the next edition should improve on the FARI concept.

Mamora added that the FARI concept would get better and bigger in order to encourage African Research and Innovation.

He said: ”FARI should be a good time for African scientists, researchers and innovators while building the foundation for a more STI secured ECOWAS.”

Highlight of the event was the presentation of FARI certificates and awards comprising various categories.

President Muhammadu Buhari was honoured with ECOWAS Award of Recognition for hosting the maiden edition of FARI.

FARI Awards were presented to the best three Start-ups where SETTIC-Senegal took the first position with a 25, 000 dollars cash prize.

EDINDIA Industry of Cote D’ivoire came second and carted prize money of 15,000 dollars while HAJNADY-Nigeria came third position with 10,000 dollars cash prize.(NAN)

