Minister canvasses for establishment of new pharmaceutical firms

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonaya Onu, has called for the establishment of new pharmaceutical firms in Nigeria.

A press statement issued on Saturday, by Josephine Ademu, Press and Public Relations Officer in the ministry, stated that Onu made the call on Friday, in Abuja, at a webinar of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

The minister said that the NIPRD should seek synergy with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to make this possible as ” this synergy will aid the growth of Nigeria.”

Onu, who noted that Nigeria was home to rare herbs and plants, stated that if the herbs were efficiently exploited and utilised, the cure of many diseases ravaging the world, would not be far-off.

“It is, therefore, important that we go into our forests, harvest herbs and plants, conduct research and development, to find cures for diseases.

“With a dedicated level of hard work, commitment and determination, Nigeria will produce the drugs and medical supplies it needs”, Onu said. (NAN)

