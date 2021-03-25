Nigeria has solicited for closer cooperation with the Republic of Cuba in various areas of agricultural development.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono made the call when the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara M. Pulido – Escandell paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

Nanono particularly enumerated the areas of cooperation as those of Animal Health, Education especially in technical matters related to Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and Bio-Technology.

He told the Cuban envoy how keen the Ministry was in signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the areas mentioned.

Nanono hailed the Cuban Republic for the strong ties between it and Nigeria, while expressing gratitude for assistance rendered to Nigeria through Cuban medical personnel that came to the country.

In her speech, the the Cuban Ambassador, Her Excellency Clara M. Pulido – Escandell praised the historic cordial relationship existing between Nigeria and her country.

Pulido – Escandell said the ties which were historic and dating back to centuries should now be further strengthened through closer collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.

The Ambassador said Cuba could assist Nigeria in the fight against the menace of malaria especially in the rural areas which were the bedrock of agricultural development.

She said Cuba could also help in boosting animal husbandry through the provision of vaccines and other veterinary services which could boost Nigeria’s drive towards food self sufficiency and security. (NAN)

