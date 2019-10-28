Minister assures rural electrification in Nigeria

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has assured the Federal Governments commitment, to provide rural electrification across the country for development.

Onu gave the assurance on Monday, during a one day capacity building workshop on Small Hydro Power Development (SHPD) organised by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

The Minister said energy is a critical input for economic growth and sustainable development and the present administration under President Buhari, was committed to provide rural electrification for development.

“The governments is committed to explore our solar energy aimed at creating jobs to reduce poverty in the country.

“To also ensure that the quality of life in our rural communities is equal with the urban society through rural electrification.

“The President has promised Nigerians that in the next ten years he will pull million of Nigerians out of poverty and this is very important to the country,” he said.

however, he said Nigeria has suffered from electricity shortage due to inadequate electricity generation capacity assuring that adequate measures has been put in place to address the issue.

On his part, the UNIDO Regional Director and Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Jean Bakole, said the energy demand-supply gap in Nigeria calls for concern on the cost of doing business.

Bakole said the workshop is aimed at building adequate capacity for policy makers and renewable energy project developers to develop and implement small hydro power projects in Nigeria.

Represented by the UNIDO National Programme Officer, Mr Ruben Bamidele, revealed that the organisation has conducted many pre-feasibility studies in the country.

Bamidele said the workshop, in collaboration with other project facilitators is also aimed at building capacity for policy makers to successfully implement power projects across the country.

“Energy is a critical input for economic growth and sustainable development, however, Nigeria suffers from electricity shortage due to inadequate electricity generation capacity.

“Over-reliance on fossil fuel based energy sources and weak transmission and distribution network, leading to low country-wide electricity access.

“The estimated electricity demand in the country is about 20,000MW, on supply side, total installed generating capacity is around 12,500MW, but only about 4,500MW is effectively operating.

“The objectives of the training is to raise awareness among policy makers at the Federal and State level on the potential of small hydropower towards poverty reduction and economic development.

According to him, the workshop is expected to create awareness among policy makers on the viability of SHP as an effective tool for poverty reduction and economic development. (NAN)