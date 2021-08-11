Minister assures of Nigeria’s readiness for COP26 conference

The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, has assured Nigerians of the country’s readiness to participate in the forthcoming COP26 United Nations (UN) conference on climate change.

Jedy-Agba disclosed this at the Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) 2021 virtual conference with the theme: “Powering a Sustainable Industrial Revolution.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is scheduled to hold in the city of Glasgow, Scotland from Oct.13 to Nov.12

Jedy-Agba said that over 25 million Nigerians who were facing energy challenges had resulted to using solar home systems and mini-grids.

The minister said that Nigeria would seek to align its position along an energy transition that was equitable, inclusive and just.

He reiterated that “a just energy transition for Nigeria will feature both clean energy technologies and natural gas, with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Jedy-Agba also said Nigeria had developed an energy transition plan on pathways for achieving universal access by 2030 and net-zero targets by 2050.

He said that the country required investments of over 400 billion dollars between now and 2050 to achieve the set targets.

Dr Daniel Adeuyi, the Chairman of NEF 2021 virtual e-conference, said that a sustainable industrial revolution based on modern energy technologies would accelerate the pace of socio-economic recovery globally post COVID-19.

Adeuyi outlined the scope and benefits being made available to participants at the conference; these include four world-class workshops on energy and a line-up of panelists of enviable pedigree.

He enjoined all stakeholders to contribute their strategic insights toward achieving sustainable industrialisation, power recovery and goal of a successful transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

NAN also reports that the high level plenary session on COP 26 was chaired by Engr Adekunle Makinde (NEF Co-Chair) and Mr Ahmed Zakari, Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...