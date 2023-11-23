Minister assures new welfare package for paramilitary

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged to improve the welfare of paramilitary personnel, including seamless promotion and a new salary package.
Tunji-Ojo in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Alao Babatunde, said that the government had constituted a committee to end career stagnation in the services, and ensure that promotion process was not circumvented.
“We are working on the promotion exercise of personnel of all our paramilitary agencies, and in a couple of weeks, it will be out.
“We are doing this to bring the era of career stagnation to an end. People should enter the service with the anticipation that one day he or she can become the C-G.
“People should be able to earn their promotion as and when due without knowing anybody.”
He also said that the government was working on new salary and allowances for the personnel.
”We are working on your peculiar allowance, and you can be assured of getting your entitlements soon.
”We are also working on the review of your salary. ‘As a board, we are working with the salaries and wages commission to ensure the upward review of the salaries of our paramilitary officers.
“We are working on the establishment of a paramilitary pension board so that in service and in retirement our men can know that there is assurance of good life.”
The minister who spoke during the inauguration of new uniform for men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said he would provide the services with the right tools to deliver.
“As a government, we are putting in all that we can to ensure that we provide and support our agencies with the right materials, and of course the right knowledge that is needed to deliver.
“We will continue to support you. We will continue to work on the welfare and training of our officers because it is paramount.
“And of course, we will continue to invest in you because we know that the dividend of our investment is enhanced security.”
He acknowledged their sacrifices to defend the nation against its enemies, and assured them that their sacrifices would not be in vain.(NAN)