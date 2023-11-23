Minister assures new welfare package for paramilitary

“We are doing this to bring the era of career stagnation to an end. People should enter the service with the anticipation that one day he or she can become the C-G.

“People should be able to earn their promotion as and when due without knowing anybody.”

He also said that the government was working on new salary and allowances for the personnel.

”We are working on your peculiar allowance, and you can be assured of getting your entitlements soon.