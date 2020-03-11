Minister appeals to judiciary to address injustices against women, girls

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has appealed to the Court of Appeal to ensure injustices against women and girls are urgently addressed to promote gender equality.

Tallen made the appeal when she paid a courtesy visit to the acting President of Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the her, issues relating to injustice, gender inequality and violence against women and girls should be promptly addressed.

Tallen said “I appeal to the justices to understand and give women the dignity, honour, fairness and justice they deserve in courts.”

The minister noted that girl-child education was top on her agenda, hence the need to ensure every girl accessed education, which would remove all risks capable of making her vulnerable, or subject her to early marriage and other vices.

“We are appealing for gender equality, let every woman be given her rights, which should not be trampled upon because she is a woman. Let her be in school,” the minister added.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing women in prominent positions in his cabinet.

Responding, Justice Dongban-Mensem assured the minister of her commitment toward improving access to education to the girl-child.

Dongban-Mensem added that she would not disappoint the womenfolk in effective discharge of her duties, as she would leave a legacy that would give room for appointment of more women in governance.

Earlier, the minister, who had also paid a visit to the new Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, urged Nigerian women in governance to create more space for women and leave a laudable legacy in their strides.

Tallen, therefore, stressed the need for those in governance to operate within the three main agenda of the current Federal Government, namely curbing corruption, improving security and economy of the nation.

On her part, the Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, acknowledged the commitment and attitude of women in federal civil service, which she said had improved more on quality service delivery.

Yemi-Esan also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari “for the confidence he has in women, which made him to appoint many in key positions.”

She assured the president that she would add more value to national development. (NAN)