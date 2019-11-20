Minister announces measures to strengthen NBC, punish hate broadcasts

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced plans to take the necessary measures for the amendment of the Act establishing the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to align the regulator with the current realities in the broadcasting industry.

The Minister made the announcement in Abuja on Tuesday when the received the report of the NBC Reforms Implementation Committee from the Chairman, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba.

“Some 27 years into the life of the NBC, there is the need to re-evaluate the applicability of some of its laws. Following the implementation framework presented to me, I will immediately commence

the process of forwarding an Executive Bill for consideration of the Federal Executive Council and further legislative action.

“The Bill will address the existing lacuna in the areas of the regulation of the Internet, the ongoing Digital Switch Over, Digital

Access Fee, and insulation of the regulator from partisan politics,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said in the meantime, the NBC has been directed to

immediately come up with regulations for the broadcast of content on

the Internet and the Web, noting, however, that the regulations must

not in any way gag the press or hinder their universal role of

providing valuable information to the citizenry.

He also said that in line with a presidential approval, the Commission

has been mandated to amend the Broadcasting Code to reflect the upward

review of fines from N500,000 to N5,000,000 for breaches relating to

hate speeches, inciting comments and indecency while willful repeat of

infractions on three occasions, after levying fine on a station, will

attract suspension of license.

The Minister also said the NBC should immediately upgrade the breach

of political comments relating to hate speeches and divisive comments

to ”Class A” offence in the Broadcasting Code.

He said that in order for the NBC to effectively perform its

regulatory role in the age of technology and the Internet, the

government will immediately commence the process for the acquisition

of modern broadcast equipment for the Commission for the purpose of

monitoring and enforcement.

Alhaji Mohammed said the NBC is also to immediately come out with

fresh regulations that will promote the local broadcast industry and

protect the Nigerian broadcast industry from monopolistic tendencies.

“These regulations are also in the area of advertising tariffs and

production of advertisements in Nigeria. The regulations will also

ensure that all anti-competitive behaviors are deterred and sanctioned

where they occur,” he said.

The Minister said the President also placed a high premium on the

welfare of staff of the NBC, hence the directive for the Commission to

commence work on an enhanced welfare package for the staff, with a

view to implementing such as soon as possible.

The NBC Reforms Implementation Committee was inaugurated by the

Minister on 10 October 2019 and given six weeks to submit its report.