Minister advocates quality education for Nigerian children

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Newly appointed Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah has said that the Nigerian child must be prepared for future challenges by equipping them with the right and quality education.

Opiah who spoke when he received the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi and his management team in his office Abuja, acknowledged the tremendous role UBEC is playing towards ensuring functional and quality basic education in Nigeria.

UBEC was established by the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education and Other Related Matters Act of 2004 with a mandate to formulate policy guidelines for the successful operation of the Universal Basic Education Programme, prescribe the minimum standards for basic education in Nigeria, and ensure effective monitoring of standards.

The Minister assured the management of UBEC of the continued support of the ministry towards actualisation of the Commission’s mandate.

He said: “l assure you of my total support from the ministry to enable UBEC sustain the gains made so far and move forward.

“We need UBEC to be for the future of our children, it is a noble programme the ministry must support and deliver”.

Earlier in his remark , the Executive Secretary Dr Hamid Boboyi thanked the minister for finding time to meet with UBEC and its management while assuring him of the commitment and dedication of staff members of UBEC to strengthen basic education delivery in Nigeria.

He also took time to brief the minister on the functions of the Commission and the key role UBEC is playing to provide infrastructure and training of training of teachers in the country.

