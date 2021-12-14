Mining sector grows by 17.95% in 2020, Kogi, Ogun, C/River tops chart- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says as the mining sector grew by 17.95 per cent in 2020, Kogi, Ogun and Cross River States topped the production chart.

The Mineral Production Statistics for 2019 and 2020 which was obtained from the NBS website on Monday in Abuja, said that aggregate production was 64.28 million tons in 2020 compared to 54.50 million tons in 2019.

It added that Kogi accounted for 12.50 million tons, Ogun 12.11 million tons and Cross River 8.90 million tons.

It, however, said that Borno recorded the least production in 2020 with 5,060 tons.

“Similarly, Ogun, FCT and Kogi states were the top three states with the largest share of production in 2019.

“This report shows that Ogun produced 12.55 million tons, FCT produced 10.82 million tons, while Kogi recorded 10.11 million tons over the same period.”

The report said that limestone, sand and granite were the three most mined minerals in 2020, while limestone, granite and laterite were the top biggest minerals in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mining and quarrying sector is crucial to growth in Nigeria considering the potential to export mineral resources to the rest of the world and the drive for diversification. (NAN)

