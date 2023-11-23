Mining processing starts 2024 in Osun – Gov Adeleke assures

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has assured residents of the state that mining processing would commenced in 2024 as part of his plans to increasing the state’s bonuses in line with reality .

Adeleke made this known in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said the state had commenced full operation on Environmental Impact Assessment ( EIA) and Environmental management plan (EMP) which is a must before mining operations.

” Cleaning up of polluted environment is ongoing. Our mining operation now has zero tolerance for environmental degradation.

According to him, the state’s accumulated service charges on mining licences have been cleared. We are at the tail end of upgrading our exploration leases to mining leases. This will bring more investors.

” To ensure full involvement of all interested parties, I have directed the solid mineral office to organise a meeting of all stakeholders before the end of the year.

” Also, my strategy is to get Osun to genuinely benefit from her natural wealth within the federal set up. We have positive results now. “

The governor said the state had secured shareholding with Segilola Resources Operating Ltd. with earnings that would soon be coming from Segilola limited.

He applauded some progress and successes his administration recorded in the mining sector with securing shareholding within Segilola Operating Ltd., and also enforcement of environmental standards in mining operations .

Adeleke , however , said a long drawn negotiation with mining companies operating in the state had been on , adding that Osun would soon be earning more revenue from the mining sector.By Joshua Oladipo (NAN)

