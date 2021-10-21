Mining institute to hold maiden public lecture, investiture Nov.10 – Manager

The Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences (NIMG) said it has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of its annual public lecture, investiture and award ceremony on Nov. 10.Mrs Florence Abia, the Manager, NIMG Consult, disclosed this in an interaction with journalists, on Thursday, in Jos.She said that the event would be a gathering of critical stakeholders, as well as open up new vistas for the industry in the country.

The manager explained that the event, which would hold in Abuja, has the theme: “National peace and security a catalyst for mineral exploitation in Nigeria”She added that it would be a meeting of stakeholders to brainstorm and fashion out ways of boosting the nation’s economy through mining.“We are putting together this event to promote the growth and development of mining, and open up new networks in the industry.“

It will boost the interest of stakeholders in the mining industry with a view to boosting the economy of the country, just as it will also be an avenue where states will showcase their natural resources, in order to attract investors from within and outside the country,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...