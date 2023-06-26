Mining: Expert wants FG, stakeholders to support artisanal miners to enhance activities

By Vivian Emoni

Society for the Promotion of People’s Right, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to support artisanal and small-scale miners with grants to enhance mining activities.

The President of the organisation, Mr Williams Osaze, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Osaze also called on government at all levels to encourage Nigerians, especially youths and women, to participate actively in mining activities to improve their income generation.

He said that the government’s support through strong investment in the sector would generate employment opportunities for youth and take them away from all forms of criminal activities.

He also charged artisanal miners in the state to form cooperatives to enable them benefit from the government’s training in the industry and other necessary support.

He warned the miners to desist from unauthorised mining and cautioned them against hazards in mining.

According to him, the support by the governments and stakeholders will help to reduce poverty, all forms of crimes and criminality associated with idle youths in the country.

“The effort will also assist the youths in finding decent sources of livelihoods which will take them off the streets.

“It is only when concerted efforts by government and all stakeholders in Nigeria to ensure the youths find meaningful sources of living, that insecurity facing the society can be addressed.

Osaze said that oil and gas business cannot sustain the country forever, adding that government should invest more in the mining sector.

He also appealed to the mining operators to always have a good working relationship with their various host communities for peaceful coexistence.

He said that the government should also put its political will and weight behind the promotion of the sector and ensure effective collaboration with both national and international investors.

“Governments should, therefore, carry such model that will enable them to work with colleagues from all around the globe as this will as well help to exchange ideas and knowledge from experts.

“The commitment will offer better opportunities on how challenges in the sector can be addressed effectively,’’ he said.

Osaze advised the miners to ensure adequate protection, adding that mining activities have a reputation for being a hazardous business, with varying health risks that are often quite serious. (NAN)

