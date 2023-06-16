Mining Cadastre office generates N18bn in 4 years – DG

By Vivian Emoni

The Director-General (DG), Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Mr Obadiah Nkon, on Friday said that the office increased revenue generation to about N18 billion from 2019 to May 2023.

Nkon said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that out of the amount, N4.3 billion was generated in 2021 alone, being the highest collection in a year since the inception of the MCO.

According to him, the MCO has recorded tremendous achievements in the last four years, from 2019 to date.

“The key among the achievements include upgrading of the SIGTIM software to the web-based online mineral title administration and management, which is the electronic mining cadastre system.

“The electronic mining cadastre system (eMC+) was unveiled to stakeholders on Nov. 1, 2022 to improve service delivery.

“The eMC+ will also ensure transparency and accessibility of information,” he said.

The D-G said that the adoption of digitalisation was key to reduce operational cost and further reduce impediments to trade and access to market to both government and private business operators.

He said that the office had participated in numerous local and international conferences, such as London Mines and Money, Australia Down Under, Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) to woo prospective investors.

“Other conferences include participating in African Mining Indaba, Capetown, South Africa.

“Participation in the conferences has served as a dependable platform for attracting foreign investment to the mining sector.

“The office has as well increased in mineral title application submission by investors in the mineral sector.’’

Nkon also said that the MCO had completed e-recording and archiving of mineral title documents ready for integration into the eMC+ online system.

He said that the office had also recorded achievements in the areas of acquisition, geo-referencing and geocoding of topographic maps of Nigeria for integration into the mining cadastre digital database.

According to him, the office has been able to produce thematic mapping of mineral title restricted in protected areas in Nigeria mining cadastre digital database.

“The MCO is working more closely with other departments and agencies of the Mines and Steel Development Ministry, for synergy and cooperation in the sector.

“We have established offices in six geo-political zones of the country with creation of the press and Research, Development and Sustainability units at the headquarters.

“This is to effectively enhance the sector for efficiency and transparency of the office activities across the country,’’ he said. (NAN)

