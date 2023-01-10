Mining Cadastre Office: Buhari appoints Obadiah Nkom for 2nd term

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Obadiah Nkom as Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office for a second and final term of four years .

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, who confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the appointment takes effect from Jan. 12, 2023.

Nkom was first appointed on Jan. 12, 2019 for an initial period of four years.

Adesina said that under the leadership of Nkom in the past four years, the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office recorded 86 per cent increase in revenue generation.

Also, the office raked in over N8.9 billion between 2019 and 2021, compared to N4.8 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2016 – 2018.

This also accounted for about 50 per cent of the contribution of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to the economy.

Adesina said: ”His recently unveiled reforms in the automation of the Mining Cadastre system had revolutionised online and real time mineral title administration and management.

”It is also to the credit of Nkom during his first term that the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office was named the best Agency of the Federal Government in the category of Digital Innovation Awards for the year 2022.

”This was done under the auspices of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), for adding value to the activities of the Cadastre Office.” (NAN)