Minimum wage’ll be reviewed in less than 2 yrs, says Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, says the new minimum wage will be reviewed in less than two years from now.

By Leonard Okachie

Onyejeocha said this on Thursday in Umuahia, while addressing newsmen after a meeting with labour leaders in Abia.

She said that President Bola Tinubu was committed to his promise to Nigerian workers by ensuring minimum wage was reviewed after three years.

She said that the president was deeply concerned about the welfare of workers and would keep to every promise he made to them.

“We are not going to allow minimum wage review to be forever.

“It used to be about five years, but now, in three year’s time, which is less than two years, we will also review the minimum wage,” Onyejeocha said.

According to her, it has been said and it has been documented.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had approved N70,000 minimum wage in July 2024, with a promise to review it every three years.

Onyejeocha, who hails from Abia, said that she decided to meet with the labour leaders, who she described as her constituents, “to wish them well”, after spending her Christmas and New Year holidays in the state.

She said that she reminded the leaders that labour is an integral part of the government that should help to ensure stability and peace, not just at work place, but also in the country.

“I reminded them that we should have a strike-free year, where we will be able to work with the government in partnership, knowing that if we are in peace, we will be more productive,” she said.

The Abia Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Ogbomna Okoro, commended the minister for her giant stride in office, saying that the body was proud of her and would collaborate with her.

Earlier, the minister, who is from a royal family, had a roundtable with the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, where she took time to explain some Federal Government’s policies to them. (NAN)