Minimum Wage: NASS, Labour, SGF, others in emergency meeting to avert strike

By Haruna Salami

The leadership of the National Assembly led by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas are in an emergency meeting with the labour leaders and some ministers at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly in a last minute efforts to avert indefinite strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and affiliate bodies from Monday, June 3, 2024.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi and some other ministers are also at the emergency meeting.

Details later .