Workers in Lagos State on Wednesday, complied with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest against the move by the National Assembly to transfer the minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.



The workers, who took to the streets in Ikeja area of the state, were seen carrying placard with various inscriptions denouncing the action.



The workers marched to the state House of Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja, to deliver a letter stating their grievances to members of the house.



The Lagos State Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, said the workers would ensure that the implementation of the minimum wage in all the states comes to reality.



“We are here jointly to tell the state House of Assembly and by extension, the National Assembly -House of Representatives and Senate — that the bill sponsored by Mr Garba Datti Mohammed, representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, must be stopped.



“We expect our representatives, leaders to have some foresight, to think and see ahead; we expect them to be creative.



“That is why we are saying no to this bill; what they have failed to see is the fact that the minimum wage do not affect state governments only.



” The minimum wage was jointly signed by government and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, which means it is also a datum for the factory workers, private employers.



“By the time you remove the minimum wage from the exclusive list, those private employers will be at liberty to treat workers the way they liked, ” he said.



Also, the NLC Chairman, Lagos state, Mrs Agnes Sessi, said workers had the right to a living wage and would resist policies that did not favour them.



“The government should be sincere enough and consider the masses when creating policies; the workers are tired and angry and will resist the bill, ” she said.



In his remarks,, Mr Nurudeen Solaja-Saka (Ikorodu 2 constituency) said the legislators would look into the letter presented by the unions.



Solaja-Saka, who represented the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, commended the protesting workers for the maturity displayed and the civil conduct of the protest. (NAN)

