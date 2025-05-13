Minimum wage: ALGON urges workers to end strike

The FCT chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has called on striking workers to resume duty in the interest of the territory.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Chairman of the association, Mr Danladi Chiya, made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports t

hat workers under Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees and Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) had embarked on strike over non implementation of the new minimum wage.

Chaya,who is the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, said that all area councils in the FCT had commenced payment of the new minimum wage of N70, 000, urging the workers to return to work.

He appealed to the local council workers and members of the unions to consider the plight of the children who have been forced to remain at home due to the strike.

“We are not having issue with anybody, but what we are asking for is to let our children resume school since we have started implementing the minimum wage.

“Leaving our children at home is what is our concern, because we are all from this place, so we are pleading that there is an open door for further negotiation with all unions,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the association, Mr John Gabaya. said that it was important for the workers to resume work and give room for further negotiations.

Gabaya, who is the Bwari Area Council Chairman, said that the news conference was also to call on all relevant stakeholders to return to the negotiations table for other related matters to be discussed.

He called on the unions to call off the strike immediately to enable the councils work to achieve their aims and objectives,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)