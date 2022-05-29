MINILS staff, Sodiq wins medal at 8th Okpekpe Road race

Abubakar Sodiq Yahaya, a staff of MICHEAL IMOUDU National Institute for LABOUR Studies Ilorin has bagged a medal for completing the 8th Okpekpe International 10km road race, 2022 edItion on Saturday at significant record time of 54 minutes. The road race which took place on Saturday 28th of May 2022, was won by Ethopian Jasim Haji (male category) and Dessie Adchiniau (female category). They ran the entire race 29minutes 5 seconds and 33minutes 9 seconds and earned …respectively.

Abubakar was amongst the 10-man team led by the DG of “PROMOTING LABOUR EDUCATION IN NIGERIA AND AFRICA”.

MINILS participated in the 10 kilometers road race for the first time, with a well set up stand, promoting awareness of the importance of labour education and industrial harmony in the world of work.

The high point of the event was the formal presentation of the Institute Training Calendar by the DG to Mr Philip Shuaibu, Edo State deputy Governor. As a special Guest who has kept faith with Okpekpe race since 2012 Comrade Issa Aremu, who is also former Vice President of Industriall global union honoured on behalf of the organizers the Royal father of Okpekpe community and Chief of Justice of the State … with participation medals . In his remark Comrade Aremu indicated that the success of Okpekpe race over the years highlighted the importance and benefits of private and public sectors cooperation in building the nation through sport. Okpekpe road race has positively changed the narrative of Nigeria and Africa for the better he said .

