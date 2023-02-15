MINILS: Staff celebrate Val’s Day in style to reposition Institute with love

It was a moment of excitement for the members of staff of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin last Tuesday as they converged at the Institute’s Education Hall for celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The event, which was an initiative of the Director-General/Chief Executive, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, was its maiden edition in the Institute in its 40 years of its founding

In his Valentine’s Day message, Comrade Aremu, who was represented by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Danjuma Lawan, described the event as historic adding that it was timely to instill bond of solidarity and love among the staff and management of the Institute.

Comrade Aremu said that the aim of the event was to foster unity and love among the Management and staff of the Institute as well as to give them relief from stress.

The Director-General said, “The spirit behind this is just for unity. Let us keep this love together. Let us cut the barrier of tribalism, religious differences and ethnicity. Let us work together as one family in MINILS because if the Institute moves forward, all of us will move forward,” he added.

While assuring that the Institute will henceforth celebrate Valentine’s Day as one of its annual programmes, the labour icon thanked the Management and staff for gracing the occasion.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director of Finance and Accounts Department, Mr. Ibrahim Akayede, noted that a strong synergy among Management and staff is needed for the progress of the Institute, adding that it can only be achieved when there is unity and cohesion.

Mr Akeyede, therefore, charged them to work together as one family and eschew all forms of differences that can hinder the progress of the Institute.

A major highlight of the event was the distribution of the Institute’s 40 years Anniversary branded T-shirts to members of staff.