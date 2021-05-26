By Chimezie Godfrey

The Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) is set to partner with African Union (AU) to implement the 2063 Agenda for the transformation of Africa into a global powerhouse.

The Director General/Chief Executive, MINILS, Issa Aremu who spoke through Mr Emmanuel Oladipo Ojo, Deputy Director (Special Duties/Public Relations), stated this in commemoration of the annual Africa Day celebration on Tuesday.

Aremu noted that the day commemorates the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity; the precursor to the African Union, which is the frontline continental body.

He commended President Buhari and other Head of states for their inexorable commitment to the African dream peace, prosperity and social justice

He stated,”Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Nigeria’s foremost labour college and the leading African, tripartite-based educational institution in area labour and employment relations celebrates Africa Day with the rest of the continent.

“Africa Day is significant for the profound meaning and symbolisms which it represents: It is a celebration of the freedom of African nations from foreign domination and colonial rule; it is also the validation of the abundant natural and human resources and vast cultural diversity that lie within the continent.

“Again, Africa day highlights milestones in terms of socio-economic progress of Africa and its people(s) as much as it underlines the opportunities and challenges for the continent’s transformation.

“On this special occasion, MINILS salutes the African Union, governments and peoples of our beautiful continent. MINILS identifies with the laudable work and objectives of the continental body.

“In particular, the Institute salutes President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and other African heads of state for their inexorable commitment to the African dream peace, prosperity and social justice. The future of Africa is too important to be left to the African Union and national governments alone.

Aremu stressed that Agenda 2063 is the blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

He however, noted that education is the key to transforming the the continent.

“It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and just continent. There is the urgent need to integrate Agenda 2063 into the existing educational system.

“Africa needs “education-development nexus”. Indeed, education through well-educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology and innovation is the golden key.

“As we approach the work of building our continent in a post-pandemic era, we are reminded today on Africa Day of the merits of education for sustainable development.

“Indeed, education is the glue that aggregates and channels our various transformational efforts for Africa, and the virtue that fulfils them.

“Being a major provider of educational solutions on the continent, MINILS takes this opportunity to restate its Africa-centric agenda in pursuit of its mandate of workers’ education,” he stated.

Aremu disclosed that the Institute is set through its activities to complement the functions of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of Nigeria in particular and African governments in general through its Training, Research, Publication, Consultancy Services, Human Resource Development and Capacity Building activities in the critical areas of Labour and Industrial Relations.

“The priority projects and programmes for the tripartite partners (governments, employers and organized labour) are:

“Promotion of Industrial harmony through development of qualitative and responsive labour relations and the provision of platforms for tripartite engagement and social dialogue.

“Diffusion of knowledge on labour standards and best practices which support the goal of impacting on the behavior of employees and the way businesses are run.

“Advocacy for the adoption of Decent work strategies in organizations and institutions as well as awareness raising on Occupational Health and Safety issues.

“Provision of specific and relevant education to key elements in work relationships e.g. Trade Union Education for the Union’s and their officials and leadership development training for workers’ managers of labour.

“Generation and diffusion of information on industrial and labour relations matters through publications.

“Policy-research activities and advisory services in the sense of a National think-tank on labour matters,” he stated.

