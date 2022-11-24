MINILS salutes Professor Gambari at 78, calls him labour-friendly scholar

The Director General Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS) Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu, mni has joined well wishers globally to felicitate with Professor Ibrahim Gambari on the occasion of his 78th birthday on Thursday.

Comrade Aremu in a statement noted that apart from his acknowledged indelible marks in diplomacy, scholarship and public administration over the years, the Chief of Staff to the President was “as Labour friendly as President Muhammadu Buhari I he diligently serves”.

The Director General recalled that Professor Gambari has personally been an ally of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) recalling that he has been directly involved in some of struggles of organized labour especially those that have to do with international solidarity with oppressed peoples of the world such as the struggle of South Africans under Apartheid which the NLC played significant role under the leadership of successive Nigerian governments. Comrade AREMU added that until recently Professor GAMBARI was the Chairman of the Labour-Civil Society which courageously fought alongside all progressive forces in Africa on the issue of the liberation of the Western Sahara – Africa’s last colonial outpost.

“ As the world celebrates the milestones achieved by the Chief of Staff who is also the Zanna of Lafia Nassarawa state, the management and staff of MINILS pray for his good health for more years of selfless service to humanity” the statement said.



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

