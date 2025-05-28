MINILS salutes Nigerian Children

The Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS), Ilorin has saluted Nigerian Children on the occasion of the 2025 Children’s Day.

The Institute in a statement signed by Issa Aremu, its DG, said the commemoration must go beyond festivities.

Aremu said, “As we commemorate this special day dedicated to our children, we must recognize that safeguarding children goes beyond festivities; it’s about ensuring their fundamental rights, including the right to quality education, healthcare and a safe upbringing. The federal ministry of labour and employment plays a crucial role in this mission, as its National Action Plan for The Elimination of Child Labour and its Worst Forms 2021-2025 serves as a road map for creating a society where every child is free from exploitation and given the opportunity to thrive.

“As we celebrate today, MINILS the premier Labour Education institution in Africa, reaffirms our dedication to the National Action Plan, ensuring that the action plan is fully implemented and mainstreamed among stakeholders. As well as empowering every child the aspirations to grow, learn and dream without fear. A nation that prioritises its children is one that secures a prosperous future for all.”

Happy Children’s Day, Aremu concluded.