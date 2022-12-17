MINILS salutes Buhari at 80, describes him as labour-friendly President

….Commends his labour policies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Governing Council, Management and Staff of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, have felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday celebration.

A statement signed by the Director General, MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, noted that the assessment of President Buhari’s labour policies should be considered against the background of the daunting challenges that the new administration met on ground as symbolized by insecurity, economic downturn, protracted strikes in key sectors of the economy, non-payment or delayed payment of salaries, especially in the public service and low morale of workers due to low wages at the face of mounting inflation, adding that it was within these tough socio-economic and political situations that the administration came into office.

Comrade Aremu said that it is most refreshing that after almost seven and a half years in the saddle, President Buhari’s administration has not only surmounted most of these challenges, but also set the Nigerian economy on the path of growth and development.

He said,”The effectiveness of the labour administration polices of president Buhari is better appreciated from the following perspectives.

“(I) Despite two major recessions in 2016 and 2021 occasioned by fall in the prices of fuel and the Covid-19 pandemic respectively, the administration was able to manage the labour and employment affairs of the nation in such a way that there was no lay-off of workers by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Federal Government never made staff rationalization a state policy throughout this challenging period. Indeed the Federal Government had to intervene on many occasions to ensure that the private sector did not embark on indiscriminate retrenchment of workers during the pandemic. This is a clear departure from previous administrations that made staff rationalization, restructuring, casualization and contract staffing a cornerstone of state policy. For instance between 2005 and 2007, over 33,000 Federal Workers were retrenched under various policies of the government in power then.

“(II) Furthermore the Federal Government had to ensure stability in the state workforce by granting bailout to State Government to clear arrears of salaries inherited from it predecessor. It is on record that more than 2/3 of the states of the Federation were defaulting in one way or the other in paying salary when President Buhari took over power in 2015. It was the bailout that restored labour dignity in most states of the federation . Some of the bailout given to states have not been fully recovered up to date.

“(III) To further motivate and boost the morale of Nigerian workers, the federal government negotiated and implemented a new minimum wage in the country. The minimum wage was raised from N18,000 to N30,000. There was also consequential adjustment of salary at all levels.

“IV) The Government also made direct intervention to alleviate poverty including provisions of 774,000 direct jobs through the public works programme of the NDE to cushion the effects of the Covid – 19 pandemic on the vulnerable groups. Other intervention includes conditional cash transfer and other Youth Employment schemes.”

Aremu revealed that there is also improvement in occupational Heath and Safety measures with increasing health and social insurance coverage such as prompt payment of occupational accident claims by NSITF.

“This government is also embarking on major Labour reforms to bring our labour laws in tandem with international standard. Already the Ministry of Labour and its social partners had finalized the review of the labour laws and presently awaiting legislative enactment.



“(VII) Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in global labour affairs under this administration. From being a Deputy Member of the ILO governing Council in 2017, the country is now a Titular Member( 2021- 2024), providing quality representation to Africa on the Board.

“There has also been improvement in pension rate. Following the Minimum wage law, there was consequential adjustment of pension for those on old pension scheme. The administration also implemented the increase in employers contribution of 10% for workers under the contributory pension scheme.

“Finally, President Buhari’s administration has resisted the pressure to remove the fuel subsidy in deference to labour union demands and not to further erode the standard of living of the average worker,” the MINILS DG stated.