MINILS Raises Alarm About Increasing Work Related Deaths and Diseases, Advocates Preventive Measures

The Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin has warned about the increasing number of work related deaths due to preventable accidents and diseases and called for concerted tripartite measures by employers, governments and workers to stem the tide.

The Director General/Chief Executive of the Institute, Comrade Issa Aremu, gave the advise on Tuesday at two separate activities in commemoration of this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work in Ilorin and on Monday, 28th April, 2025.

Comrade Aremu quoting from a 2023 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) disclosed that approximately 2.3 million workers die each year from work-related accidents and diseases globally including around 330,000 deaths from fatal accidents and nearly 2 million from work-related diseases.

The Director General observed that given the huge number of work related deaths, which he said was more than the deaths arising from wars, it was time to emphasize mass literacy on the imperatives of healthy and safe work places. He said ILO emphasizes that work related deaths are largely preventable and that a shift in focus towards preventing work-related diseases, not just injuries, is crucial. AREMU therefore called for partnership between MINILS and the Occupational Heath and safely Department of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in area of education of safety at work place adding that decent work must not have minimum pay but minimum heathy work environment.

Comrade Aremu, who was represented by the Director, Trade Union Education (TUE) Department in the Institute, Mr Michael Raji, at Ilorin World Day for Safety and Health emphasized the need for employers to prioritize preventive measures at their respective organisations to prevent situations that can expose their staff to possible harm in the course of the discharge of their duties.

While noting that the programme was aimed at enlightening the general public on the importance of safety at work, Com. Aremu reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to using its platform to address issues affecting workers in the country.

Earlier, the Acting Head, Social Protection Department in the Institute, Mr Joseph Ogar, while acknowledging the crucial role played by workers globally, emphasized the need to put relevant mechanisms to secure their health and safety at work.

Mr Ogar, who expoused on this year’s theme “Digital Labour: Exploring the Impact of AI and Automation on Worker Safety and Well-being”, noted that one of the aims of the event was for the participants to share good experiences on the use of Artificial Intelligence in their various fields of work and to train workers who would in turn train their colleagues on the subject at their various workplaces.

In their good will messages, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Saheed Olayinka, the Vice Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Abdulganiyu Balogun both from Kwara State Chapter, representatives of the Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ilorin, the Nigerian Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Fire Service, People with Disabilities (PWD), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) as well as other dignitaries drawn from the formal and non-formal sectors commended the Institute for creating a platform where issues affecting the welfare of workers are discussed and pledged their support towards achievement of the Institute’s mandate.

Highlight of the event was a lecture delivered by Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).