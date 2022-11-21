MINILS mourns KWASU VC, hails ‘humility legacy’

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for LABOUR Studies (MINILS) Ilorin comrade Issa Aremu mni, has consoled the entire late Justice Mustapha Akanbi family, Kwara State University (KWASU) on the death of the erudite Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, SAN (Vice Chancellor KWASU), on Sunday 20th of November, 2022.

The late VC was buried on Monday in Ilorin according to Islamic rites attended by hundreds of thousands of mourners. Comrade AREMU observed that Until his death, Late Prof Olarongbe Mustapha assiduously favored collaboration between the Labour Institute MINILS and KWASU in the areas curriculum development and library services. He said the Institute was consoled that late VC left a legacy of humility and positive impact in public service.

“On behalf of the Chairman and members of the Governing Council, Management and Staff of the Institute, we pray that Almighty Allah grant his soul repose and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

