MINILS, LASU seek partnership on Labour Studies

Popular labour unionist and Director General/CEO of Michael Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, on Tuesday, led a team of senior officials of the MINILS on a courtesy call to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, and other members of the University Management.

Comrade Aremu, who incidentally, was a colleague of the Vice Chancellor at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, also used the occasion to seek a partnership between LASU and the MINILS that will see students from the Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management in the faculty of Management Sciences take short courses in Labour Studies and vice versa.

The Vice Chancellor, on her part, welcomed the delegation to the university and especially to the 83rd Inaugural Lecture delivered by Prof. Yunus Dauda, which they had also come to attend. She expressed her willingness to to sanction a partnership arrangement that will be mutually beneficial, even as she used the opportunity to praise the Labour unions in the university. “Unions must constantly seek dialogue to resolve issues instead of confrontations. When there are issues, it must be resolved on the round-table, while Management must be fair, open and transparent in its dealings with them”, she said.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Wahab Elias; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo; Deputy Registrar, Vice Chancellor’s Office, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu; Principal Assistant Registrar, VCO, Dr. Lateef Sekoni; Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos Chapter, Com. Chief Sesi Agnes Akinsanmi; Treasurer, NASU-LASU, Comrade Jombo Mausi and President, LASUSU, Comrade Uthman Badmus joined the VC in receiving the team.

