MINILS inaugurates Anti-corruption Unit, introduces Anti-Corruption Studies

To complement the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade as part of the 8-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has inaugurated an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to promote awareness and prevent acts of corruption in the Institute.

The historic event, took place at the Institute on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, marking a new milestone in the history of the labour institute’s corporate governance as directed by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Director-General of the labour Institute, Comrade Issa Aremu, commended the ICPC under the chairmanship of Professor Bolaji Owasanoye for creating the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in Ministries, Departments and Agancies (MDAs) to promote the fight against corruption among public servants through sensitization and investigation of acts of sharp practices.

Mr Aremu, announced the Institute’s readiness to collaborate with the ICPC in its anti-corruption war, adding that beyond labour market issues, the Institute is reviewing its curriculum to incorporate anti-corruption issues for the knowledge of country’s workforce and employers of labour.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in charge of Kogi and Kwara States, Mr Okoro Ulu James, said that the ACTUs are set up to work closely with management to build reputable organisations and called for the support of the management in ensuring an enabling environment and adequate funding for the Unit to perform their statutory functions.

He further charged the newly constituted members of the Unit to avoid using their positions to witch-hunt or victimize anybody, but rather to work together as a team in entrenching a culture of discipline, integrity, transparency and accountability in the Institute. According to him ACTUs are meant to compliment the efforts of respective management of the MDAs and Agencies.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Unit, Mr Olusola Olagunju, described his new role as a service and disclosed that his team will carry its assigned responsibilities diligently.

The Committee has Mr Olusola Olagunju as Chairman, Mr Abdulganiyu Alabi as Secretary as well as Barr. Olajumoke Ajiboye, Mr Eric Krumale, Mrs Balikis Alaya, Mr Ojus Bamidele and Mrs Umar, R. as members.

Present at the event were members of Management and staff of the Institute as well as officials of ICPC from the Zonal office in North central.

Highlight of the event was oath-taking by the committee members, which was led by an Assistant Chief, Legal Services of the anti-corruption agency, Barr. Efanga Imaobong Eyo.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

