MINILS DG condoles with Keyamo over death of father

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, has condoled with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo over the demise of his father.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, MINILS, Issa Aremu made this known in a condolence letter he addressed to the Minister.

Aremu expressed his heartfelt condolence to the entire Keyamo family on the demise as he recalled how passionately the minister spoke about Pa while alive.

The letter reads in part:”On behalf of the Chairman and member of the Governing Council, Management and Staff of the Institute, I hereby express our heartfelt condolence to the entire Keyamo family on the demise of your dear father, Pa Mattias Keyamo who passed on Saturday, March 8th, 2022.

“The Institute commiserates with the HONOURABLE Minister and the larger Keyamo family on the death of the loving and caring father.

“The outpouring of messages of condolence attests to Pa’s nationally acknowledged strength of character and positive impact.

“I personally bear witness of how passionate you were talking about Pa while alive. I therefore imagine your present state of sense of loss. Pa was by antecedent a true Nigerian who in turn raised a global citizen in you as our valued supervisor Minister who has helped a great deal in transforming MINILS. We urge you to be consoled by the fact that immortality is real but good legacies of Pa endure ages.

“May the Almighty and grant his soul eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

