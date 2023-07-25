MINILS DG Backs LG Autonomy for sustainable Development

Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu, has members of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for their consistent struggle for local government autonomy.

Comrade Aremu made this assurance during the opening of a two-day in-plant workshop organised by MINILS for the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the Institute on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Aremu, who urged Nigerians to appreciate the country’s 24 years of uninterrupted democracy, argued that local governments should be regarded as the first tier of government due to the special roles they play at the grassroots, adding that the demand by NULGE for increment in salary has become necessary as that will help their members meet up with the economic realities in the country.

He further advocated for sustainable palliative programmes which should strictly be anchored by local government administration to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in mitigating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on wage income and public welfare.

While making a case for local governments to be returned to their original status, he advised that 10 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) meant for them be paid as at when due.

He commended the organised labour and other stakeholders for engaging the Federal government through social dialogue. Meanwhile the Director General has hailed the KWARA state Governor ABDULRAHAMAN Abdulrasaaq for announcing series of innovative measures to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal that included “ a cash support of N10,000 for every public sector worker in the state, which will begin this month (July) and last until a new minimum wage is introduced to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks created by the subsidy removal”

The workshop with the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Relations Harmony and Productivity Enhancement: an Imperative for Local Government Development” witnessed the presence of the National President and Treasurer of NULGE Com. Dr. Akeem Ambali Olatunji and Com. Dapo Isah respectively as well as the Osun State President, Deputy President and Secretary of the Union, Com. Dr. Nathaniel Kehinde Ogungbangbe, Com. (Mrs) Iyabo Olanrewaju and Com. Akinditire Paul respectively.

