MINILS DG Aremu drums support for Renewed Hope Agenda, tasks Organized Labour

Aremu: Renewed Hope: As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveils bold measures to curb official corruption as well as reduce the costs of governance through drastic travel cuts, organized labour has been called upon to support the Renewed Hope 8-point agenda of the administration with respect to wealth generation, fighting graft and poverty eradication.

Comrade Issa Aremu, the Director General Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS ) Ilorin gave the advice at the Monday occasion marking his birthday in Ilorin. Comrade Aremu’s birthday activities held under the theme: “Celebrating Life With Renewed Hope” was attended by family members, management and staff of MINILS, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry’s agencies friends and comrades from industrial textile workers’ union, affiliate unions of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Speaking at the birthday reception, Comrade Aremu said the 8-agenda of President Tinubu dealing with food security; poverty eradication; growth, job creation; access to capital; inclusion; rule of law; and fighting corruption offer a framework for harmonious and “win-win” relationship between the government and organized labour.

The Director General observed that after 2023 election, it was time for governance adding that trade unions are better positioned within the renewed Hope agenda to urgently mainstream decent job and living wage for Nigerian workers.

The Director General who observed that the basic principle of unionism is representation of workers both at workplace and power houses such as National Assembly said MINILS would help to build the capacity of unions for the effective collective bargaining and grievance handlings.

“It is all about class interests and class struggle. Trade unions have the responsibility to make sure workers are not only “under- rated” but make case for workers’ welfare through visible constructive engagement with governments at all levels ”, he said.

Comrade Aremu also used the occasion to emphasize the importance of labour education for industrial harmony and national development. He disclosed that the management and staff of MINILS were poised to surpass the Ministry of labour deliverable targets of the number of workers, employers and government officials to be impacted upon on conflict prevention in workplaces in 2024.

The Director General recalled that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkiru Onyejiosha in December commendably ordered the shutdown of a Metal Manufacturing Company, ‘Gbara’, near Sotubo, in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State, for exposing its workers to health hazards. The Director General observed that the current challenges in the world of work call for “collaboration, cooperation rather than confrontation” between trade unions and government.

The high points of the celebration included the report of the landmarks of comrade Aremu in reviving the hitherto moribund Institution in massive offices and hostel renovations, staff welfare and training, regular payments of outsourced workers despite budget constraints, new office building completion, solar energy supply, access road transformation, new curriculum/ calendar development, Institute Clinic, baby crèche for working mothers, youth skills training for employment, security of assets and clean and secured environment.

The Director General disclosed that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment is expected soon to commission the newly completed U-shaped administrative building that will accommodate many staff of the Institute. The occasion also witnessed the launch of MINILS cycling club to further reign in on the improved sports activities at the Institute with comrade Aremu joining scores of cyclists in 5 kilometer ride of the newly improved access road that impacts positively of the host community through free movement. It will be recalled that MINILS won the maiden edition of the football competition between reserch institutes by defeating ARMTI 2-1 on the concluded Research Institute Football competition. MINILS has long institutionalized monthly fitness exercise well before the office of Head of Service made it mandatory for all civil servants.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

