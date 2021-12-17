MINILS congratulates Buhari at 79, hails Police pay increase

Director-General, Michael imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Issa Aremu mni has congratulated President muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

The DG MINILS also commended President Buhari on his approval of 20 per cent increase in salaries of police officers, men and women.

Aremu said, “On behalf of the entire management and staff of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, we join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to congratulate President Muhamadu Buhari GCFR, on this auspicious event of his 79th birthday celebration.

He said further, “It is gratifying that Mr. President on the eve of his 79th birthday graciously approved the recommendation of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to pay 20 per-cent increase in Police Officers, Men and Women Salaries. Motivation for the police is a strong indication of Mr. President’s commitment to a secured, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria which works for all on the basis of justice, equity, fair-play, discipline and orderliness.

“We also acknowledge that Mr. President has achieved global recognition through steadfast and dedicated deliverables that is positioning Nigeria for greater heights. This is exemplified in the numerous groundbreaking achievements recorded under his charge including leading the charge to curtail the dangerous prognosis related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, managing the country through its worst recession in decades from 2015 when he came into office and preventing a relapse into recession following the serious global economic crises post by the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting agricultural base of the economy to generate employment and reduce hunger in the country, passage of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 to unlock the full potentials of the Oil and gas sector which holds massive prospects to create employments for millions of Nigerian.”

The Institute, Aremu said, was impressed with the numerous programmes and efforts of the President that are pro-masses and labour.According to him, such programmes include the timely passage of the new Minimum Wage Act, which increased the salaries of the least paid worker in the organized sector to N 30, 000.00, sustained release of billions of Naira in bailout funds for state governments to pay the salaries of their workers and pensioners despite the recession in 2015/2016 and the on-going extensive review of Nigeria’s labour laws which is being handled by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr (Senator) Chris Ngige and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN.



“On the whole, history would record that he is one President that has accorded the most priority to the proper and adequate compensation of workers as witnessed in regular salaries and pensions payments, improvements in the railway transport sector through major highways and bridges constructions and efforts to attract more FDIs into the country to boost economic activities and generate more opportunities for the people.



“We wish the President the best of good health in the years ahead for even greater contributions to the welfare and prosperity of Nigeria,” Aremu concludes.







Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...