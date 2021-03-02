Mines, Steel Devt Minister to deliver ICM lecture

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, will be the keynote speaker at the quarterly webinar series of the Institute of Change Management (ICM).

The President of the institute, Mr Nat Osewele, on behalf of the Governing Council, said that the theme of the webinar is “Unlocking Opportunities in Disruptive Times- The Mining Sector As The Game Changer For Nigeria”

Osewele said that the lecture will hold on Thursday March 18, 2021 at 3.00 p.m.

“Expectedly, the minister will use the opportunity to make some policy pronouncements about his ministry, particularly the much talked about economic diversification plan of the Federal Government and the contributions of the mining sector in this effort.

“The Webinar Series is part of the Institute’s social responsibility initiative to the change management community and Nigeria as a whole,” Osewele said.

The ICM president noted that the event, which usually attracts large participation, would be attended by ICM members and other professionals, including members of the business community, the academia, media and foreign participants.

The statement also said that the ICM annual lecture series for 2021 with the theme: “Change Begins From the Mind – Breaking Barriers to Development Through Innovation and Change Mindset would come up on Thursday July 15, 2021 at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institute is the professional body with the mandate to regulate, train and certify change management practitioners in Nigeria. (NAN)