Mimiko says education, healthcare, hallmark of good governance

Share the news













Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ondo State governor, has described provision of quality education and healthcare delivery as the hallmark of good governance.

Mimiko made the assertion when the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship campaign train berthed in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area on Saturday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ZLP campaign train was received by a huge crowd of party faithful and supporters when it arrived Okitipupa at about 7.30pm.

He said that any government that failed to prioritize education and healthcare delivery had failed the people in all ramifications.

“Many youths can no longer complete their education, they can’t enjoy quality education because of high tuition fees in government-owned schools.

“It has become impossible for our people to enjoy free healthcare because of exorbitant bills at the government hospitals, these are signs of bad governance,” he said.

The former governor expressed concerns at the increase in tuition fees at the state owned tertiary institutions.

“How can a government that met tuition fees at N25,000 unilaterally increase it to over N200,000, this development has sent many people out schools,” he said.

Speaking during the campaign, ZLP governorship candidate and Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said that a ZLP-led government would give priority attention to education and healthcare delivery.

He said that Ondo people would enjoy free education at the primary and secondary levels if his party was elected.

The governorship candidate further said that tuition fees at the tertiary level would be reduced to N50, 000”

Ajayi urged residents of the state to vote massively for the ZLP in the interest of good governance and effective service delivery in the Oct. 10 Governorship election(NAN)

Related